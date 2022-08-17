TCN Urges Electricity Workers To Shelve Strike

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has urged the electricity workers to suspend their proposed strike over “staff welfare”.

TCN’s appeal was communicated via a letter on Tuesday by Sule Abdulaziz, the managing director.

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) had directed its members to picket the offices of TCN on Tuesday, after which a strike action would commence on Wednesday.

However, Abdulaziz asked the electricity union to “stay action”, assuring that TCN had taken steps to resolve the issues.

“We are pleased to inform you that management has suspended the proposed interview for those on acting appointment of assistant general, managers and general managers while we conclude discussion with the board,” the letter reads.

“On the other two issues — circular from the office of head of service on stigmatisation of the defunct PHCN staff and payment of entitlement of ex-PHCN staff by market operator — the management has contacted the honourable minister of power for his further action.

“In view of this development, we appeal to your union to stay action; please accept the assurances of our highest regards.”

The minister of power, Goddy Jedy-Agba in a letter dated August 15, told the union that the ministry was committed to proffering solutions that would be acceptable to all parties concerned.

“May we appeal to your great union to allow us two weeks from the date of this letter to address the issues and come up with proposals toward acceptable resolution of all issues,” he said.