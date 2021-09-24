fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY

TCN Suffers N1.7bn Loss In 9 Months As Insurgents Vandalize Installations In North-east

September 24, 20210129
TCN Suffers N1.7bn Loss In 9 Months As Insurgents Vandalize Installations In North-east

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has stated that it recorded a loss of N1.7 billion in nine months as a result of the vandalization of electricity infrastructure in Maiduguri and the environs.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, who disclosed this at a town hall meeting in Maiduguri, Borno state capital on Thursday, also noted that the TCN recorded revenue loss from January to September.

The minister who was represented by the TCN chairman, Sule Abdulazeez, noted that the loss suffered was due to the vandalization of electricity lines at an average of 740 megawatts per day.

According to the minister, TCN lost in one month an average of N139 million on the wheeling charges and energy lost in the area.

He noted that insurgents brought down eight 330Kv towers in Damaturu and Maiduguri within the period.

The minister gave an estimate of an average cost of N110 million, for the reconstruction each tower which would in turn translate to about N880 million.

“Five towers were successfully erected and stringing completed on Sept. 17, awaiting energisation before the insurgents brought down another two sets of tower (1193 and 1194) at Auna village the next day September 18, ” he said.

READ ALSO: We Paid N8bn To FIRS – Multichoice Tells Tribunal

“Six towers in Oronta village in Abia state were brought down by vandals in Umuahia, while ten drums of aluminium conductors were carted away disrupting erection of a new tower.

“Also, the Escravos to Lagos pipeline was blasted by vandals disrupting gas supply to over six power generating stations in the western part of the country in 2016.”

The minister recommended executing embedded generation such as the proposed NNPC 50MW gas plant, solar farm, and wind farm in Maiduguri.

Maiduguri and environs have been cut off from public power supply since January as a result of the destruction of power infrastructure by terrorists.

About Author

TCN Suffers N1.7bn Loss In 9 Months As Insurgents Vandalize Installations In North-east
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigeria's Confirmed COVID-19 COVERMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER
March 20, 20200323

Lack of Available Tests for COVID-19 Causes Virus to Spread in Shadows

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The lack of available tests for COVID-19 means the world is effectively fighting the pandemic blind and may not know the true extent of infection for months
Read More
January 3, 20167342

Three Refineries to Start Operations in Akwa Ibom

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has disclosed that three private refinery operators have indicated interest to start operations in the state just
Read More
FEC Approves N17.47 billion For New NIMASA Headquarters Building COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
August 5, 20200215

Amaechi Evades Answering Why Hong Kong is the Third Party in Nigeria-China Loan Deal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, failed to answer a question posed to him during a Channels Television programme on why Hong Kong is the third pa
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.