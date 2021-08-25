fbpx

TCN Restores Electricity After Grid Collapse

August 25, 20210118
Grid Collapse Throws Nigeria Into Darkness

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced the restoration of electricity to parts of the country that were affected by the national grid collapse on Monday.

The General Manager, Public Affairs at TCN, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Mbah explained that the collapse was caused by a sudden drop in system frequency from 50.18Hz to 47.63Hz, which led to system instability and consequently the collapse of a part of the national grid.

“The partial system disturbance did not affect part of the grid such as Afam complex, Alaoji, Ikot Ekpne, Odukpani and Calabar axis, which means that electricity supply to this area was not interrupted by the incident,” the statement said.

“Some units from a particular generating station tripped suddenly which caused an initial loss of 402 megawatts (MW) from the grid that finally collapsed part of the national grid.

“This caused a sabotage shortcoming which further caused the pulling out a total of 3,560MW from the grid that finally collapsed part of the national grid.”

She noted that the TCN began the recovery of the grid at 1.19pm through Shiroro generating station and restored electricity to Abuja axis.

Mbah added that the Alaoji- Onitsha axis was restored at about the same time as Abuja, while the Shiroro-Mando axis, and the other hand was restored by 3.42pm.

“By 6.57pm yesterday (Monday) the national grid was fully recovered and functioning,” the statement stated.

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

