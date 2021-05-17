fbpx
TCN, DisCo Cut Power Supply In Kaduna

May 17, 2021073
ANALYSIS: Nigeria's Persistent Grid Collapse Defies Interventions

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Kaduna Electric have cut power supply in Kaduna since Sunday morning.

TCN in a statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said Kaduna Electric had shut down its 11kV feeders since 3:00 am on Sunday before the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) commenced its strike in protest of the mass sacking of workers.

The companies said the NLC members forced them to stop operations in order to prevent damage to the national grid security.

TCN said it resisted the intense pressure from the union on Saturday, demanding that all 33 kilovolts (kV) feeders radiating from the transmission substations within Kaduna State be switched off.

The TCN stated, “Regrettably, the union functionaries returned today (Sunday) with similar demands amid palpable threats that could escalate and jeopardise national grid security.

READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: Nigeria’s Persistent Grid Collapse Defies Interventions

“It was during this morning’s encounter that the system operators were forced to shut down the 33kV feeders from 6:36 hours this morning.

“TCN is mindful of the inconveniences this would cause electricity customers within the state and prays for a peaceful resolution between the parties to enable the restoration of bulk power supply to our substations for Kaduna DisCo to take to its electricity customers.”

Also, a statement from Kaduna Electric signed by the Head, Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, on Sunday said, “The management of Kaduna Electric regrets to inform its customers in Kaduna State that the service interruption currently being experienced in the state is as a result of the industrial action embarked upon by the NLC.

“In compliance with the NLC directive, the TCN has knocked off all our 33KV lines in Kaduna State.”

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

