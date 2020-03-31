TCN Cites Low Gas Supply as Reason for Poor Nationwide Power Supply

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday attributed the current poor power supply nationwide to low gas supply.

The company noted that at the moment Geregu, Sapele and Olorunsogo power stations were generating zero megawatts due to the gas supply challenge.

General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, in a statement in Abuja, noted that almost all the power stations are now faced with severe problems as a result of the shortage of gas.

“TCN hereby informs the public that the power sector has in the past weeks continued to experience power supply shortage due to serious gas constraints to most of the nation’s thermal generating stations.

“TCN reported the low gas supply to many power plants a few weeks ago but the gas shortage has persisted till date.

“This has restrained optimal generation into the grid and consequently the quantum of electricity transmitted to distribution load centres,” she said.

According to the TCN, the thermal power plants most affected by the gas supply constraint were Geregu Gas station now generating 0MW against 435MW; Geregu NIPP, generating 81MW with a shortfall of 354MW and Sapele NIPP now generating 0MW against 230MW.

The company added that Olorunsogo NIPP was also currently generating 0MW against 112MW and Olorunsogo Gas plant generation was 70.5MW with a shortfall of 195.5MW while Gbarian plant was generating the same 0MW against 112MW.

“Also affected by the gas supply constraint is Omotosho NIPP, generating 110MW with a shortfall of 220MW. Meanwhile, Egbin Power Plant, Alaoji NIPP, Delta, and Okpai are equally affected by the gas shortage.

“Egbin is currently generating 596MW with a shortfall of 264MW. Delta II-IV gas is generating 306.81MW with a shortfall of 128.19MW and Okpai Gas plant is generating 159MW with a shortfall of 291MW,” the transmission company said.

Similarly, TCN noted that Rivers IPP, AFAM IV-V and Paras Energy were also generating with a shortfall of 40MW, 60MW, and 30.2MW respectively, stressing that AFAM VI does not have a gas supply problem, but that one of its units was out due to fault.

It stated that presently, Azura and Odukpani power plants are the only two thermal power generating stations generating at full capacity into the national grid.

“With the current situation, therefore, a few of the distribution companies that can pick more load are unable to because what is generated into the grid is what TCN strives to distribute equitably to Discos nationwide,” it explained.

TCN had earlier issued a statement that low gas supply was significantly affecting the quantum of power generated into the grid.

The company said the poor gas supply challenge had not abated but was worsening, even after the maintenance of the gas pipelines.

“TCN hereby notes that there is a need to urgently address the issue of gas shortage to thermal generating power plants nationwide to avert serious system disturbance,” it noted.

