TCN Battles 2 DisCos For Giving False Power Info To Consumers

Ibadan energy Distribution Company (IBEDC) and Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) have come under fire from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) for misleading its customers about their (DisCos) incapacity to provide anticipated hours of energy to the customers.

In distinct announcements posted on their social media accounts on various days, the two DisCos attributed their incapacity to provide the anticipated number of hours of electricity to a certain client group to certain difficulties arising from TCN installations.

However, TCN criticized both DisCos for blaming it for their shortcomings in two different news releases to address the situation on Friday. The comments were signed by Ndidi Mbah, general manager of public affairs at TCN.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria hereby notes that the publication circulated by IBEDC on 9th April 2024, which stated that TCN is responsible for its failure to “deliver estimated hours of supply to your feeder”, due to System Outages and Tripping on TCN’s feeders is incorrect.

“That the feeders mentioned in the publication are NOT within the TCN network. This means that most of the listed feeders in the publication are 11kV operated by IBEDC and completely outside TCN’s Operational Control and in IBEDC’s network,” Mbah said.

The TCN spokesperson added that while the company sees the misinformation of IBEDC as a ploy to undermine and mislead the public against regular power supply, it remained focused on supporting the government’s move towards a more robust and efficient power supply.

“Consequently, TCN assures the public of its commitment to continue to work hard to effectively transport the entire bulk electricity received from the generating companies to distribution load centres nationwide,” he stated.

Also, TCN faulted the publication on BEDC’s social media platform on April 12, 2024 on its inability to supply 20 hours of power supply to its Band A customers.

“We hereby note that BEDC attributed this to tripping due to earth fault at Amukpe and tripping due to an XLPE cable puncture at Effurun, both TCN substations, is not correct.

“The incorrect attribution of these faults to TCN is clearly shown in the table on that release by IBEDC.

“For clarity, we note that on the 11th of April 2024, the Amukpe 33kV feeder tripped at 2:31pm. and was restored by 4.08pm within 1 hour and 54 minutes.

“The cause of the outage, which was clearly under BEDC purview, was an instantaneous earth fault caused by stormy weather, which was restored on trial reclosure after the rain had subsided.

“Still, on the 11th of April 2024, Effurun 33kV feeder tripped at 12:25 p.m., and it is still out. The cause of the tripping was an earth fault on the outgoing feeder upriser, also from the BEDC DISCO end.

“This report is to set the records straight and to appeal that facts be stated as they are for the benefit of all,” Mbah added.