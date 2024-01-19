TCN Announces Two-Day Power Outage for Three States due to Maintenance

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

In a bid to enhance the reliability and efficiency of its power infrastructure, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has scheduled a two-day maintenance exercise, leading to a temporary blackout in selected areas across three states.

Electricity consumers in Gombe, as well as specific regions in Yola and Bauchi states, are advised to brace for a power outage on Thursday and Friday, January 18 and 19, 2024. The maintenance operation will focus on the bay of the T1A 150MVA, 330/132/33kV transformer, with the TCN’s maintenance crew dedicating eight hours each day, from 9 am to 5 pm, to carry out the necessary preventive measures.

According to Ndidi Mbah, the General Manager of Public Affairs at TCN, the initial phase of the maintenance will involve transferring the load from the T1A 150MVA transformer to the T2A 150MVA transformer within the same substation. This transfer will result in a brief interruption of bulk power supply to Jos and Yola Distribution Companies (DisCos) through the T1A transformer. However, it is crucial to note that this interruption will only occur during the transfer period, not throughout the entire eight-hour maintenance window on both days.

Mbah clarified that the short outage during the transfer period would impact the supply to Gombe and specific areas in Yola and Bauchi states exclusively. TCN assures consumers that bulk power supply through the transformer will be promptly restored immediately after the completion of the maintenance exercise.

In a recent development, TCN maintenance crews conducted scheduled preventive maintenance on the Jos-Lafia 330kV transmission lines over the weekend. These lines had been inactive for some time, and the maintenance aims to revitalize their functionality.

While recognizing the inconvenience caused by the temporary outages, TCN emphasizes its commitment to maintaining a robust and reliable power infrastructure, ensuring a sustained and improved electricity supply for all consumers.