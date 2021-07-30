fbpx

TCN Announces Restoration Of National Grid

July 30, 20210127
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), says the nation’s collapsed grid has been fully restored.

The company said that the collapse which occurred at about 12:20 p.m. was restored the same day at 4:59 p.m.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs. Mrs. Ndidi Mbah said this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Mbah said that the collapse was triggered by a sudden drop in system frequency to 47.21Hz.

She said that reports received from Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and other power generating stations showed that at about 12:20 p.m., two generating units tripped in one generating station.

“While four equally tripped in another generating station, causing a loss of 261MW and 350MW respectively, bringing the total loss of electricity on the grid to 611MW.

“It is suspected that the sudden loss of 611MW from the grid caused system instability and its eventual collapse.

“After the collapse, TCN’s system operators immediately commenced the restoration of the grid and by 12:46 p.m., power supply in Abuja was fully restored from Shiroro Generating Station at 1:05 p.m.

“TCN equally commenced grid restoration from the Delta Power Station, and at 4:59 p.m, a full restoration of the entire grid was achieved,’’ he said.

Mbah said that TCN appreciates the government, electricity customers’ nationwide and international customers for their patience.

She said that TCN would continue to work hard to expand and maintain the stability of the national grid.

NAN

