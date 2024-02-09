Tax Dispute: MultiChoice Set To Pay $37.3m To FIRS

MultiChoice, the company that owns DSTV and GOTV, has decided to pay around $37.3 million following back-and-forth negotiations on tax payment problems in Nigeria.

MultiChoice Group, a pan-African television broadcaster, has revealed that its businesses have settled with Nigerian tax authorities and agreed to pay around $37.3 million in taxes overall.

According to a report by Reuters, the broadcaster said, “The total tax amount of $35.4 billion which MultiChoice Nigeria and MultiChoice Africa Holdings will pay will be offset against the security deposits and good faith payments made to date.”

The broadcaster provides services to over 23.5 million homes in 50 markets in sub-Saharan Africa and is the owner of DStv, GOtv, Showmax, M-Net, SuperSport, Irdeto, and KingMakers.

According to the company, MultiChoice Nigeria launched in 1993 as a joint venture between MultiChoice Africa and Adewunmi Ogunsanya (SAN). According to the company, the MultiChoice supply value chain comprises more than 12,000 dealers, retailers, installers, sales agents and Sabimen.