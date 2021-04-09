TAWN Reiterates Commitment To Help Fight Poverty Among Women

April 9, 2021 67

The African Women Network (TAWN), an NGO established to help empower African women, has restated its determination to help eradicate poverty among women.

TAWN President, Mrs Pat Okeahialam, gave this assurance recently in Lagos at a free skills acquisition programme the NGO organized for women at the Waterside community in Ogba area, Lagos, as part of its activities to celebrate the 2021 International Women’s Day (IWD) themed ‘Choose to Challenge’.

At the free acquisition programme, women from the Waterside community in Ogba were taught different skills that they could immediately use to financially empower themselves and their families.

The women were taught bead making, liquid soap making, both of which was handled by Mrs Blessing Njideka Adebola; balloon decoration and yoghurt making, handled by the president herself Mrs Okeahialam; and tie & dye, which was taught by Mrs Iyobosa Ikade, the arts teacher in American International School, Lagos.

Speaking on the objective of the programme, Mrs Okeahialam said TAWN is very passionate about women and is desirous to see women, no matter their status in society, excel in their chosen profession using their talents or acquired skills.

It is that passion to help women fight poverty, injustice, diseases, idleness, inequalities in societies that underscored the free training for women in the Ogba community. “At TAWN, we believe that people are the greatest asset we have and the greatest infrastructure that we build upon, especially the women.

“And that is why we are determined to ensure that every woman and youth benefit from the policies and programmes of TAWN. We hope to empower women across the continent through targeted initiatives,” Mrs Okeahialam said.

The President said the theme for IWD this year, #Choose to Challenge, is a particularly profound one for TAWN as the group remains determined to show up all forms of unfair practices against women in the society even as it remains resolute to impact women with different skills that would benefit them economically.

Speaking on the activities for that period, Programme Coordinator for TAWN, Mrs Fidel Ogwuazor, said the free skill acquisition programme was one of several programmes organised by the NGO to celebrate women this year.

Other programmes included a webinar on challenges faced by women in modern society as well as solutions to those challenges and the distribution of clothes and food items to the underserved in the society.

The beneficiaries of the training commended TAWN for the laudable initiative even as they assured that they would utilize those skills because they are very relevant to their financial stability and growth.

Mrs Bernice Mbaolu, who spoke on behalf of the participants, said, “God bless you women. We are so grateful for what you people have done for us today. What you have taught us can never be forgotten by us.

“With these new things we have learnt today, we will be able to help our husbands; we will no longer depend on our husbands or children for everything. We can make a living from these skills. Thank you very much.”

“As we embark on various projects on women empowerment, our priority will remain on skill development, ensuring it progressed safely to conclusion and maturity to make sure it produces graduates under the careful and caring management of TAWN,” Mrs Okeahialam said.