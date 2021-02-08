fbpx
Taraba State NLC Chairman Regis Freedom

LABOUR

February 8, 2021015
The Chairman, Taraba State branch of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Peter Jediel, has regained his freedom.

According to a Channels Television report, the Acting Police Public Relations Officer in the state on Sunday evening confirmed the release of the NLC chief.

The Taraba State Police spokesman stated that Peter Jediel has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

It is, however, still unclear what transpired between the family and his abductors before they secured his freedom, but the PPRO promised to ascertain it.

He noted that residents need to volunteer credible information to the police to enable them to work effectively at all times.

Mr Jediel had been abducted in the earlier hours of Sunday at his residence in Sunkani, the headquarters of Ardo-Kola Local Government Council of the state.

The younger brother of the NLC chairman, Boniface Stephen, revealed that the hoodlums shot sporadically into the air to scare residents before whisking Mr. Jediel away.

According to Stephen, they came in their numbers at about 12:00 am, broke the NLC chairman’s gate, and forced their way into his compound.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

