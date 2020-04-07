Taraba State Commissioner for Rural Development Markus Senlo Passes on

The Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has mourned the death of a member of his cabinet, Markus Senlo, who was until his death in the early hours of Monday the Commissioner for Rural Development.

Governor Ishaku said the news of the sudden death of Senlo shocked him and described him as ‘a grassroots politician and a loyal party man.’

“He was an asset to our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party. As a member of the State Executive Council, he made very useful contributions to debates, especially in areas that had to do with the extension of amenities to the rural populace…His death at this time has left a big gap that will be difficult to fill,’’ the Governor stated.

He expressed deep sympathy to the family of the late Senlo and the entire people of the Zing Local Government Area for what he described as a sad and unfortunate development.

Late Senlo died after a brief illness. Senlo, a former local government council chairman and two-time commissioner, died in a Yola hospital on Monday, April 6.

The State Commissioner for Information, Danjuma Adamu, who confirmed the news, said that Senlo died after falling ill three days ago.

Source: VON