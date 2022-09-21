‘Taraba Had The Highest Price Of Gas’ – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Taraba State had the highest average price for refilling a cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) also known as cooking gas.

According to the Bureau’s Price Watch for August 2022, Katsina State had the lowest as the price rose by 101.17% in the last year nationwide.

In a statement obtained by BizWatch Nigeria, NBS said that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 1.34% on a month-on-month basis from ₦4,397.68 recorded in July 2022 to ₦4,456.56 in August 2022.

On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 101.17% from ₦2,215.33 in August 2021.

State analysis

NBS said “Taraba recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with ₦4,925.44, followed by Adamawa with ₦4,920, and Lagos with ₦4,782.50.

“Katsina recorded the lowest price with ₦4,020, followed by Ogun and Yobe with ₦4,057.14 and ₦4,078.46 respectively.

“In addition, analysis by zone showed that the North-Central recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with ₦4,615.95, followed by the North-East with ₦4,548.03, while the North-West recorded the lowest with ₦4,285.51.

“Also, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 0.77% on a month-on-month basis from ₦9,824.07 in July 2022 to ₦9,899.34 in August 2022.

“On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 119.26% from ₦4,514.82 in August 2021.

“On state profile analysis, Ebonyi recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with ₦11,225.00, followed by Cross River with ₦10,982.14 and Delta with ₦10,965.42.

“Conversely, the lowest average price was recorded in Katsina with ₦8,150.00, followed by Yobe and Taraba with ₦8,212.63 and ₦8,886.30 respectively,” the statement said.