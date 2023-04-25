TAP Unveils Contactless Payment For Public Transportation

Touch and Pay (TAP) Technologies, a fintech business, has revealed that passengers can now pay for interstate travel using a mobile app from Lagos.

According to the TAP, passengers can now pay official and unofficial interstate travel providers inside the city using the Cowry app.

It explained that the interstate booking feature on its app automates the processing of payments and seat assignments for travelers.

It stated that every day, more than a million interstate trips took place in the nation, with about 40% of those trips beginning or ending in Lagos State.

Olamide Afolabi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Touch and Pay Technologies commented on the launch, saying, “TAP is proud to be the first service to level equality when it comes to transportation in Lagos.”

“To avoid standing in line, passengers frequently need to reserve their tickets in advance. Bus passengers used to have to physically go to counters and interact with staff members to make reservations and pay for their trips in the past. The situation has changed. Customers can now access information about their interstate trip, including the ability to purchase tickets and choose their preferred seats, without ever leaving the comfort of their homes.

Michael Oluwole, the company’s co-founder and chief growth officer, continued, “Our interstate booking feature provides passengers with convenience and frees up transportation providers to invest in improving interstate travel.

Michael went on say, “Transportation companies can streamline their operations and cut costs via decreasing the need for cash transactions. Because it helps create a more efficient and comfortable public transportation system, our new app can be seen as a win-win situation for passengers and transportation providers.

The company stated that it has teamed up with the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation to accredit and inspect every inter-city bus park in the state.

It was explained that this will give the state a unified system for controlling the routes, itineraries, capacities, and costs of transportation.