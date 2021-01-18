Tanker, Truck Drivers Damaging Lagos-Ibadan Expressway – Funsho Adebiyi

January 18, 2021 19

The Coordinating Director, Highway Construction and Rehabilitation, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Funsho Adebiyi, has raised an alarm over the damaging impact of indiscriminately parked trucks on the Ogere section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He inspected the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway rehabilitation and reconstruction project on Saturday where he reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to curbing the incessant gridlock and truck menace on the busy road.

He said, “You see trailers in their hundreds park on the road shoulders we are just repairing. Some of them are not parked empty; they are carrying as much as 900 bags of cement and they are abandoned there on the road shoulder.”

He said apart from the dead weight of the parked trucks which causes quick road degeneration, the vehicles are usually repaired on the road, thereby spilling petroleum products on the highway.

Adebiyi said the Federal government would convene a meeting with the representatives of Lagos, Ogun and Oyo state governments, as well as truck drivers and owners, traffic regulatory agencies to address the issue.