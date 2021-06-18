fbpx
Tanker Explosion Injures At Least 13 Persons At Ikeja

June 18, 2021
Several persons have been reported to have sustained injuries on Thursday night, following a tanker explosion in Ikeja, Lagos state.

The explosion is said to have occurred around Sheraton Hotel area, located on the Mobolaji Bank Anthony way in Ikeja.

The Acting Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye for South-West zonal office, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), told NAN that 13 persons were injured while 25 cars were destroyed as a result of the explosion.

Farinloye said the explosion was alleged to have been caused by leakage while the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker was in motion.

“The resulting fire travelled with the wind to the premises of Ogun State Property Investment Company (OPIC) Plaza besides Sheraton Hotels, which houses different commercial outfits including a Chinese Restaurant,” he said.

“The fire was put out at about 12.30 a.m., after concerted efforts of five fire trucks from the Lagos State Fire Service and two trucks from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Response Unit.

“The initial search and rescue activities revealed that 13 persons sustained various degrees of burns. Out of this, nine are males while four are females.”

Farinloye said the affected victims have been taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

He said four of the victims with severe injuries were later transferred to the trauma and burns centre at Gbagada General Hospital.

“Comprehensive post-disaster assessment on the extent of general damages would be done later today,” Farinloye added.

