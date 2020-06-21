Tanker Explodes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Many persons were trapped when a tanker exploded at the Kara axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Sunday morning.

Although the incident happened after midnight, a lot of vehicles were on the bridge as a result of the curfew imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

The federal government had ordered a nationwide curfew from 10pm to 6am and vehicles which are unable to make it to Lagos or leave the nation’s commercial capital before 10pm are usually stranded on the bridge till 6am when security operatives open the road to traffic.

Details of Sunday’s incident are still sketchy but a witness said the fire started after a loud bang.

On social media, some residents of Magodo, Berger, and Ojodu narrated how they could see billow of smoke from afar.

Firefighters have been battling to put out the inferno. At 2:01am, the Federal Fire Service pleaded that there should be no vehicular movement around the area.

“Kara Bridge Fire, men of the Federal Fire Service are already at the scene. Please vehicular movements should be halted around the area,” the tweet read.

UPDATE: Kara Bridge Fire, men of the Federal Fire Service are already at the scene. Please vehicular movements should be halted around the area. — Federal Fire Service (@Fedfireng) June 21, 2020

This fire is apparently at Kara Bridge, Berger. https://t.co/sITJASEme8 — A G! ✨ (@TheNnma) June 21, 2020

Massive fire following explosions around Berger / Kara Bridge border area of Lagos and Ogun States. Flames visible all the way from Magodo. I can catch confirm that the Lagos fire service is responding. However that fire looks menacing. I pray that loss of life will be minimized. pic.twitter.com/A8uopgXb0q — TVTosin (@TosinOdunfa) June 21, 2020

Kara bridge by Berger on fire! pic.twitter.com/IT7h502mzz — Ms.incredible…. (@bel4lif) June 20, 2020

Explosion at this time, no time is good but midnight 🙆‍♂️ kara bridge on fire, cars are burning 😭 — Mosvin Bami (@mosvinbami) June 21, 2020

Huge! Fire outbreak on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at the bridge just before Kara Market. From observation, it seem to be tanker that exploded.#LagosIbadanexpressway pic.twitter.com/tBbcb1MEJa — Gimba Zakka (@GimbaZakka) June 21, 2020

It's 1 a.m. Serious fire explosion happening right now at Kara, Berger. Lives are in danger with casualties. Help is needed right now @DapoAbiodunMON @jidesanwoolu pic.twitter.com/WL6jYN4BSP — Olatunde Wealth (@olatunde_wealth) June 21, 2020

Source: The Cable