Tambuwal Restricts Movements Over Insecurity

September 2, 2021 126

Aminu Tambuwal, the Governor of Sokoto State has imposed an executive order banning motorists from plying Marnona/Issa Road linking the eastern part of Sokoto.

Insecurity

Isa Bajini, the Commissioner for Information for Sokoto State disclosed this via a statement issued on Wednesday, noting that the decision was due to the rising challenges in the state.

Sokoto is one of the few states in the North-West that is affected by the activities of bandits who kidnap for ransom, rape, steal and attack villages.

Bajini said the Governor signed the order in exercising the powers conferred on him by Section 176, Subsection (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Security challenges order

The order, known as Security Challenges (containment) Order, also seeks to suspend the sale of all animals and transportation of cattle in trucks/lorries in 13 local government areas of the state.

Affected Local Government Areas (LGAs)

The affected local governments include Gada, Goronyo, Gudu, Ilele, Isa, Kebbe, Sabin Birni, Shagari, Rabah, Tambuwal, Tangaza, Tureta and Wurno.

Prohibitions in the affected local government areas

The following are banned in these local government areas Gada, Goronyo, Gudu, Ilele, Isa, Kebbe, Sabin Birni, Shagari, Rabah, Tambuwal, Tangaza, Tureta and Wurno:

Prohibition of transportation of cattle using trucks/lorries in the affected areas.

Prohibition of carrying 3 persons on motorcycles and more than 3 passengers on a tricycle throughout the State;

Prohibition of the sale of second-hand motorcycles.

Prohibition of operation of commercial tricycles and motorcycles from 10:00 pm to 6:00 a.m in the State Capital, and 6:00 p.m 6:00 a.m.

Prohibition of the sale of petrol in jerrycans at filling stations.

Only designated Filling stations are allowed to sell petrol and diesel of not more than ₦5,000.00 to motorists.

Only authorized essential workers (health personnel, security personnel and Journalists) could use tricycles and motorcycles beyond the banned periods.