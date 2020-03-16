Tambuwal Advises Leaders, Stakeholders against Playing Politics with Monarchy, Religion, Security

Sokoto State Governor, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has advised leaders and stakeholders in Nigeria not to politicize the triple issues of the monarchy, religion, and security.

Tambuwal gave the advice when the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, paid him a courtesy visit along with the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar III, in Government House in Sokoto weekend.

The statement issued by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello, said the two monarchs were also in the company of their colleagues, the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu III; Emir of Keffi, Dr. Shehu Chindo Yamusa, and Emir of Lere, General Garba Abubakar Muhammad (rtd), who was also a one-time military administrator of Sokoto State.

Tambuwal, who observed that although as politicians, some leaders take certain issues for granted and in the process skid into issues that could jeopardize the collective coexistence of the country, added that all hands must be on deck to ensure that nothing rocks the boat of Nigeria’s unity.

According to him, “Sometimes, we play politics. We must desist from playing politics with our traditional institutions, religion, and security.

“These issues are beyond politics. We must try as much as possible to cooperate and work together for the unity and stability of this country.”

The governor appealed to the monarchs and other leaders in the country “to have patience and not to be daunted by certain developments of the past.”

Admonishing the traditional rulers to strengthen existing ties with the aim of ensuring the unity of the country, Tambuwal, however, said this is important now that it “appears as if forces and enemies of progress are working against our country, and our national cohesion is being threatened by some of these forces and tendencies.”

He encouraged them to be steadfast in playing their roles as “God is watching and He knows that you are invaluable to the existence and continued stability of this country.

“I implore all the traditional rulers to work and pray together for the peace and continued existence of Nigeria. We need all your support and counsel so that we can continue to provide what God has given us in terms of leadership and discharge our responsibilities.”

Earlier, the Ooni of Ife expressed satisfaction that he was able to pay the courtesy call on the governor, who he described as an able and dynamic leader, after four attempts.

“I have been following him for many years. He has a natural leadership style. Many of us can testify to that. He should continue with that. He should carry everybody along not only in Sokoto State but all over the country,” the Yoruba monarch stated.

He added: “That is leadership, and that is the kind of person we need to lead us. Keep doing what you are doing. We are watching you. God Almighty will continue to be with you,” he said, applauding the governor as “ever mobile, dynamic and forward-looking.”

Source: THISDAY