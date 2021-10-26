fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ForeignINTERNATIONAL

Taliban Vows To Protect EU Mission In Kabul

October 26, 20210139
Taliban Vows To Protect EU Mission In Kabul

Afghanistan’s Taliban government promised Monday to ensure the security of any renewed European Union mission in Kabul, as Brussels considered making a cautious return.

A European official told AFP “we can confirm we are working on establishing a minimal presence on the ground” after the Financial Times reported that the mission could reopen within a month.

“For security reasons, we cannot go into further detail,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The European External Action Service, along with many embassies, closed the doors of its mission in Kabul and evacuated its staff in August, as Taliban forces seized the capital.

But Brussels is now keen to reach out to the Taliban on tackling a looming humanitarian crisis, while stopping short of recognising the Islamist regime as Afghanistan’s government.

READ ALSO: TGI Supports 49th MAN AGM, 50th Anniversary

Last week, European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters that EU member states had agreed “that an EU minimal presence in Kabul was necessary to support the Afghan people and ensure safe passage for Afghans at risk, but that this did not mean any EU recognition”.

On Monday, Taliban foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said reopening the EU mission would be “a sound and positive step which we welcome”.

“Just as security of other embassies in Kabul is guaranteed, the security of the EU embassy and personnel will also be guaranteed,” he said.

Before the arrival of the Taliban, international missions in Kabul were protected by security contractors and Western militaries under the now ousted US-backed government.

AFP

About Author

Taliban Vows To Protect EU Mission In Kabul
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Ekweremadu COVERINTERNATIONAL
August 20, 20190296

Germany Deports Nigerians 2 Days after Attack on Ekweremadu

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The German government has deported a new batch of Nigerian migrants, less than 48 hours after the attack on former deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekwer
Read More
COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSSPORTS
April 6, 20160191

Le Roy To Coach Togo’s National Team

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Claude Le Roy has signed a new  deal to coach Togo’s national football team until 2019, extending his coaching career in the African continent of almo
Read More
July 11, 20140150

International | Roth Marks 30th Anniversary Of Triathlon

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram With around 3,500 individual starters and 650 relay teams from over 60 nations, a top field of starters and far more than 220,000 spectators along the cours
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.