fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

T.Y Danjuma Foundation Awards 4.7 Billion In Grants

February 17, 20220130

TY Danjuma Foundation has awarded N4.7 billion in grants for the completion purpose of 336 projects around health and education across Nigeria.

The Foundation further announced the disbursement of N170 million grant to fund 16 projects in health and education across the country this year.

The intervention will significantly attend to urgent humanitarian emergencies arising from health and education.

The foundation’s acting Chief Executive, Gima Forje, stated that promoting access to quality and affordable healthcare as well as improving the quality of education remained the group’s thematic focus.

He said three million Nigerians in eight states, namely, Taraba, Edo,Oyo, Niger, Akwa-Ibom, Kaduna, Bauchi, Plateau–and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are expected to benefit from projects funded by the foundation in 2022. He also added that the interventions had impacted over 10 million lives.

Forje further pointed out that the foundation’s strategies for promoting quality healthcare included supporting initiatives that reduce preventable blindness and improve vision, providing resources for projects aimed at reducing the burden of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs).

Others include supporting interventions that improve access to quality maternal and child health services in underserved communities, and providing resources to experienced organisation to deliver comprehensive free healthcare services at the grassroots where there is a dire need of access to healthcare amongst ordinary Nigerians.

He said the foundation is also investing in teachers’ training with a strategic objective of contributing to improving the quality of teaching at the universal basic education level.

He said the organization works with reputable not-for-profit partners to conceptualize life touching projects that are implemented mostly in hard-to-reach communities across the country.

FG Rebuffs Claim On Sugar Scarcity
Related tags :

About Author

T.Y Danjuma Foundation Awards 4.7 Billion In Grants
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

FG To Move Forward With Plans To Sell Off 5 Power Plants COVERNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
August 24, 20160242

Power Sector Gets N9billion Boost for 6,000megawatts

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has said it is making efforts to reach 6,000 megawatts wheeling capacity by December 2016. This is coming even as
Read More
January 28, 20140248

Minister Calls For Gender Balance In Education

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Hajiya Zainab Maina, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development has called on stakeholders to ensure that gender gap at each level of the educatio
Read More
AUTOMOBILENEWSLETTER
March 23, 20170292

Mercedes-Benz Posts 6.9% Increase in Sales in January

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram German automobile manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz rolled through another month as the top-selling luxury auto brand in the U.S. And in addition to drawing more
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.