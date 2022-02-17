T.Y Danjuma Foundation Awards 4.7 Billion In Grants

February 17, 2022 130

TY Danjuma Foundation has awarded N4.7 billion in grants for the completion purpose of 336 projects around health and education across Nigeria.

The Foundation further announced the disbursement of N170 million grant to fund 16 projects in health and education across the country this year.

The intervention will significantly attend to urgent humanitarian emergencies arising from health and education.

The foundation’s acting Chief Executive, Gima Forje, stated that promoting access to quality and affordable healthcare as well as improving the quality of education remained the group’s thematic focus.

He said three million Nigerians in eight states, namely, Taraba, Edo,Oyo, Niger, Akwa-Ibom, Kaduna, Bauchi, Plateau–and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are expected to benefit from projects funded by the foundation in 2022. He also added that the interventions had impacted over 10 million lives.

Forje further pointed out that the foundation’s strategies for promoting quality healthcare included supporting initiatives that reduce preventable blindness and improve vision, providing resources for projects aimed at reducing the burden of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs).

Others include supporting interventions that improve access to quality maternal and child health services in underserved communities, and providing resources to experienced organisation to deliver comprehensive free healthcare services at the grassroots where there is a dire need of access to healthcare amongst ordinary Nigerians.

He said the foundation is also investing in teachers’ training with a strategic objective of contributing to improving the quality of teaching at the universal basic education level.

He said the organization works with reputable not-for-profit partners to conceptualize life touching projects that are implemented mostly in hard-to-reach communities across the country.