fbpx
Systemic Problems Stalls Supply Of 3,599MW Electricity To Consumers – NDPHC

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY

Systemic Problems Stalls Supply Of 3,599MW Electricity To Consumers – NDPHC

June 17, 20210138
Systemic Problems Stalls Supply Of 3,599MW Electricity To Consumers - NDPHC

The management of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) says it is facing systemic transmission and distribution problems that have been stalling the supply of about 3,599 megawatts of electricity to consumers.

The Managing Director, NDPHC, Chiedu Ugbo, on Wednesday during a courtesy call to the Minister of Water Resources, Adamu Suleiman, in Abuja, said the eight power plants it was managing had a combined power generation capacity of 4,099MW.

He explained stated that a very large percentage of this quantum of electricity was not taken by power distributors in the value chain due to transmission and distribution bottlenecks.

Ugbo said that the NDPHC had to also invest in transmission and distribution assets to help in the evacuation and distribution of electricity.

He said, “We have 4,099MW but not all are taken in the grid due to systemic problems.

“If you check today, we have 500 – 700MW on the grid. That is not to say our machines are bad; it is because of transmission and distribution challenges.”

READ ALSO: Nigerian Stock Market Hobbles Out Of Bear Zone

He said, “In those areas too, NDPHC has done significant work. We pride ourselves as having invested about 50 per cent of the transmission assets in the country.

“We have invested heavily in transmission and distribution assets all over the country, in every state.”

Speaking on the purpose of his visit to the water ministry, the NDPHC boss appealed for the ministry’s in the execution of small and medium hydro projects it embarked on across the country.

He explained that the NDPHC was looking at setting up small hydro plants on existing dams in Nigeria, especially those in the northern part of the country.

He explained that most irrigation projects required a lot of water but could not operate without electricity, and urged the NDPHC to support the projects by installing solar power plants in them.

About Author

Systemic Problems Stalls Supply Of 3,599MW Electricity To Consumers – NDPHC
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

August 24, 20160116

Commercial Banks Have 31.2million Dormant Accounts

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A total of 31.2 million bank accounts are dormant in the Nigerian banking system, statistics by the Nigerian Interbank Settlement Systems, NIBSS, has shown.
Read More
Nigeria's COVID-19 Infection Rate Slows As NCDC Records 135 New Cases COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
June 1, 20200156

COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 307 New Cases as Total Figure Exceeds 10,000

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram One day after Nigeria recorded its highest daily toll ever, the total COVID-19 cases in the country exceeded 10,000. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control
Read More
Nigerian Military COVERNEWSLETTERSOCIETY
October 21, 20190190

Nigerian Military Kills Bandit, Destroys Hostile Camps in Kaduna State

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Troops of Operation Whirl Punch comprising of Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Police, Department of State Services and Nigerian Security and Civ
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.