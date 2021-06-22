Suspected IPOB Member, Others Arrested Over Attacks On INEC Offices

June 22, 2021 111

Suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/ Eastern Security Network (ESN) have been arrested in connection with the attacks on police stations and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi State.

Aliyu Garba, the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi paraded the suspects alongside others on Monday at the Police Headquarters in Abakaliki, the state capital.

He noted that police operatives acting on credible intelligence burst suspected IPOB/ESN members numbering 39 at a meeting with a native doctor in the Agubia Ikwo.

The group, Garba said, coordinated attacks on security agents, leading to the killing of police and military officers, dispossessing them of their arms.

Also paraded were culprits in the attacks of some of INEC offices in Ebonyi, alongside suspected armed robbers, car thieves, among others.