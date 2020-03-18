Suspected Case of Coronavirus Recorded in Katsina State

The Katsina State Ministry of Health on Wednesday said that the state has recorded a suspected case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Kabir Mustapha, who disclosed this at a press conference, said the suspected case is recorded in Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area of the state.

He said the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, returned from Malaysia and developed serious symptoms of the dreaded disease that necessitated medical investigation.

He added that the victim is currently on self-isolation and samples have been taken and results are expected on Thursday.

He said: “As soon as the result of the test is out, contact tracing will commence immediately. The ministry is taking all precautionary measures and we are working with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on the matter.

“The patient’s history of travel was a high index and the symptoms reported at the clinic prompted actions. Since his arrival into the state, the patient was taking personal protection of using face marks and self-isolation.”

Source: THISDAY