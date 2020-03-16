Suspected Case of Coronavirus in Enugu Tests Negative

By
- March 16, 2020
The suspected case of Coronavirus reported in Enugu State is negative.

This is according to the state government who said that the result from the test carried out at the Irua Specialist Hospital confirmed the status.

In a short statement by the permanent secretary, in the State’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, the result was also corroborated by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The suspected case, a female, was reportedly in the UK in the last five months but came to Enugu through Owerri on March 11th to visit her son.

He called on the public to go about their normal business activities and urged them to, however, remain alert and vigilant observing basic personal health hygiene.

Source: Channels TV

