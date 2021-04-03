Suspected Bandits Kill MACBAN Leaders In Nassarawa

April 3, 2021 18

Gunmen, believed to be Fulani bandits, have killed the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Nasarawa State, Mohammed Hussain, at Garaku Market Area of Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the suspected Fulani bandits also murdered one Mohammed Umar, the chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in the Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The Police Public Relation Officer, Nasarawa State Command ASP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the attack on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bola Longe, he stated that the incident occurred at exactly 8:00 pm on Friday night.

READ ALSO: MTN USSD: Minister Assures Of Restored USSD Services

He said, “On 2/4/2021 at about 1930hrs, information was received that unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits attacked and killed one Mohammed Hussaini, the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Nasarawa State and Mohammed Umar, the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Toto LGA at Garaku market.”

According to him, the Command upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bola Longe immediately deployed Operation Puff Adder II personnel to the scene where the two corpses were recovered and deposited at Anthony Memorial Mortuary Hospital, Garaku Area of Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

He continued, “The corpses were deposited at Anthony memorial Mortuary for post mortem examination after being confirmed dead by a medical doctor.”