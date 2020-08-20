Suspect Charged with Culpable Homicide in Arotile’s Death

A Magistrate Court sitting in Kaduna State has charged the first suspect, Nehemiah Adejor, who drove the car that killed the Air Force Officer, Tolulope Arotile for culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy but not punishable by death.

The second and third suspects, Folorunsho Igbekele Faith and Gbayegun Deji who were charged in connection with the death of Nigeria’s first female fighter helicopter, flying officer Tolulope Arotile.

Ruling on the motion, the presiding Justice Benjamin Hassan, discharged the second and thirdf suspects, based on the police investigation, which did not find them wanting in addition to the legal advice from the state’s Director of Public Prosecution, Bayero Dari that they have no case to answer.

The suspects were arrested and arraigned by the Kaduna State Police Command.

Arotile was knocked down and killed by a vehicle driven by her secondary school mate, Nehemiah Adejor on July 14, 2020

Source: Channels TV