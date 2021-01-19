fbpx
Surveyor-General Office To Commission Database For Geospatial Acquisition

January 19, 202104
The office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation (OSGoF) has said that a database centre to obtain geospatial information will be commissioned.

Quoting the Surveyor-General of the Federation (SGoF), Michael Abu; the Head of Press and Public Relations of the OSGoF, Taiwo Adeniran, said the project kicked off in 2012 but is scheduled to be launched soon.

The centre will help make obtaining geospatial information streamlined, as stated by the OSGoF.

It was also disclosed that the commissioning showed the current administration’s dedication to making the long-running project a reality.

Adeniran said that the goal is to centralise the database for stakeholders in the country, streamlining the process of obtaining geospatial data.

He said, “The project would be a sort of centralised omnibus database for stakeholders in Nigeria with the aim of providing easy accessibility and streamlining of geospatial data. This would boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the country as well as her national security.”

He added that the office also looks to create more Continuously Operating Reference Station (CORS) this year.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

