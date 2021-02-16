SURE-P: 26,800 Youths Trained By FG

February 16, 2021 44

The federal government has trained 26,800 youths as part of the National Social Reinvestment Programme (SURE-P).

This was disclosed by the General Secretary of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Christopher Belonwu, in Delta State at the fifth Investiture/swearing-in of elected executives, with the theme, ‘‘Synergy in the Construction Industry: The Role of Builders.’

He said that the figures were divided into phases: phase one with 16,800 candidates and phase two with 10,000 candidates of the N-Built components of the SURE-P.

Belonwu said, “Typical example of government sponsored job creation programs on the construction industry is the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Program (SURE-P). Over 16,800 and 10,000 in the first and second phases of the N-Built components of the SURE-P have been trained by the government.

“Despite this huge interest and investment by the Government, the construction industry is yet to attain the expectations of its clients due to the traditional method of construction.”

What is the SURE-P?

The SURE-P was created in 2012 by former President Goodluck Jonathan who was moved to create it as a response to the demands of Nigerians after a spike in the price of fuel stoked a strike action.

In establishing this programme, the government sought to reinvest what comes out from the reduction of subsidies to the benefit of Nigerians”, according to Research Journal

Other goals of the scheme were the provision of employment for the country’s unemployed graduates through internships and the creation of a database of Nigeria’s unemployed youth population and mitigate the impact of an economic downturn.