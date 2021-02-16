fbpx
SURE-P: 26,800 Youths Trained By FG

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz OpportunityJOBSNEWSNEWSLETTER

SURE-P: 26,800 Youths Trained By FG

February 16, 2021044
SURE-P: 26,800 Youths Trained By FG

The federal government has trained 26,800 youths as part of the National Social Reinvestment Programme (SURE-P).

This was disclosed by the General Secretary of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Christopher Belonwu, in Delta State at the fifth Investiture/swearing-in of elected executives, with the theme, ‘‘Synergy in the Construction Industry: The Role of Builders.’

He said that the figures were divided into phases: phase one with 16,800 candidates and phase two with 10,000 candidates of the N-Built components of the SURE-P.

Belonwu said, “Typical example of government sponsored job creation programs on the construction industry is the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Program (SURE-P). Over 16,800 and 10,000 in the first and second phases of the N-Built components of the SURE-P have been trained by the government.

“Despite this huge interest and investment by the Government, the construction industry is yet to attain the expectations of its clients due to the traditional method of construction.”

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army Recruitment 2020/2021: Portal, Requirements &Application Form

What is the SURE-P?

The SURE-P was created in 2012 by former President Goodluck Jonathan who was moved to create it as a response to the demands of Nigerians after a spike in the price of fuel stoked a strike action.

In establishing this programme, the government sought to reinvest what comes out from the reduction of subsidies to the benefit of Nigerians”, according to Research Journal

Other goals of the scheme were the provision of employment for the country’s unemployed graduates through internships and the creation of a database of Nigeria’s unemployed youth population and mitigate the impact of an economic downturn.

About Author

SURE-P: 26,800 Youths Trained By FG
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Siemens Power Deal COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 16, 2020099

FEC Okays 2021-2023 MTEF, Projects ₦12.66 trillion 2021 Budget

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) with N12.66 trillion budget projections for each of the three fisc
Read More
Sterling COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
June 27, 2018067

Pound Drops Over 0.5% Against Rivals

The British Pound Sterling fell against the dollar on Tuesday, June 26, after traders saw as dovish comments from incoming Bank of England rate-setter John Haskel about the uncertainty of the impact o
Read More
JOBS
September 13, 2016062

IT/TELECOMS JOB | TTC Mobile Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (8 Positions)

TTC Mobile Limited – Our client is a leading Internet Service Provider with head office in Victoria Island, Lagos and branches across Nigeria. As a result of business expansion, the following po
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon