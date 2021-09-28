Supreme Court Judge, Samuel Oseji Is Dead

September 28, 2021 158

A Justice of the Supreme Court, Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji, is dead.

Justice Oseji was said to have died “over the night” on Tuesday at the age of 67. He was sworn in as a justice of the supreme court on November 2, 2020.

Accordig to TheCable, sources at the supreme court who confirmed the news stated that details of his death are still sketchy.

Justice Oseji’s demise reduces the number of justices of the supreme court to 17.

READ ALSO: Customs Operatives Demand Bribes From Us As If It Is Legitimate – ANLCA President

The late Justice was born in Jos, Plateau state, on June 2, 1954, .

He hails from Aniocha north local government area of Delta state.

He attended Saint Patrick’s College, Asaba, Delta state. He graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1984 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985.

He proceeded to obtain his master’s degree in law from Ambrose Alli University in 2003.

He served as a magistrate and ascended the ranks to become chief magistrate grade I. He became deputy chief registrar in 1996.

In April 1997, he was confirmed as the first substantive chief registrar of Delta state. In recognition of his honesty, dedication and hard work, he was appointed as a judge of the high court, Delta state in 1998.

Oseji was further elevated as a justice of the court of appeal where he served in Enugu, Lagos and Benin divisions of the court before his elevation to the apex court last year.

Before his nomination to the supreme court, Oseji was appointed as a member of the presidential election petition tribunal in February 2019.

The Cable