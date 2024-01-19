Supreme Court Confirms Dapo Abiodun’s Ogun State Election

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun.

The appellants, Ladi Adebutu and the Peoples Democratic Party prayed the apex court to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct fresh elections in the 99 polling units where elections were allegedly cancelled.

The Appeal Court, Lagos Division, had in a split decision on November 24, 2023, affirmed Abiodun’s re-election. The majority judgment delivered by Justice Joseph Ikyegh dismissed the appeal filed by the PDP and its governorship candidate.

Reading the lead judgement, Justice Tijani Abubakar dismissed the appeal.