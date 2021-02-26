fbpx
Supplementary Budget For COVID-19 Vaccines Ready In March, Says Ahmed

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSNEWSLETTER

Supplementary Budget For COVID-19 Vaccines Ready In March, Says Ahmed

February 26, 2021044
Nigeria Adds To Its COVID-19 Vaccine Reserve

The Federal Government is planning to prepare a supplementary budget that will cater to the procurement of  COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, while speaking at the maiden edition of State House briefing held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday said the budget will be ready by March.

According to her, the supplementary budget will sent to the National Assembly for approval.

She stated, “There will be a supplementary budget; the first one will be in March relating the COVID-19 pandemic, but we will also have a mid-year review of the budget like we did last year.

“If at the time we do the review and there is a need to go back to do any amendment for supplementary budget, at that time, we will take that decision; if not, we will just report the review.”

Ahmed hinted that the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines would arrive the country next week.

READ ALSO: Nigeria has 4,998.5MW Idle Power Generation Capacity

She said, “We have a provision in the 2021 budget for immunisation. We are already releasing money to the health authorities to start operation in the first batch of vaccines that is going to arrive the country in one week.

“But what we have in the budget is not enough; so, we are working with the health authorities to provide a plan that will be taken to the President for approval and to be taken to the National Assembly as a supplementary budget specifically for COVID-19 vaccination.”

The minister reiterated that the level of Nigeria’s borrowing was not too high contrary to the general belief.

She stated, “There is a lot of sensitivity in Nigeria about the level of borrowing by the government and it is not misplaced.

“I said earlier that the level of borrowing is not unreasonable; it is not high. The problem we have is that of revenue. So, what we need to do is to increase revenue to be able to enhance our debt to GDP obligation capacity.”

Related tags :

About Author

Supplementary Budget For COVID-19 Vaccines Ready In March, Says Ahmed
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

NIPR MARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATIONNEWSLETTER
September 14, 20200225

Fifth Lagos Digital Public Relations Summit: Calls for Registration

The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations is calling on public relations practitioners and digital communication enthusiasts to register for the fifth Lagos Digital Public
Read More
New COVID-19 Strain Found In Nigeria, 15 Other Countries - NCDC COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
June 18, 20200294

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 587 New Cases

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 587 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the nation’s total infections towards the 18,000 mark. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet stated that the country
Read More
Trump COVERForeignINTERNATIONALNEWS
March 7, 2018057

Trump Commends‘Progress’ With North Korea, But Warns ‘U.S. Ready To Go Hard

U.S. President Donald Trump has responded to North Korea’s reported willingness to discuss denuclearization with the U.S., suggesting an opening for negotiations while still “ready to go hard in eithe
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon