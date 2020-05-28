Super Eagles Striker Moses Simon Voted Best Nantes Player of the Season

Nigerian striker Moses Simon has been voted the best player of French side Nantes in the botched French League season.

He won 40 percent of the total 3,500 votes cast by club supporters.

The 24-year old came to Nantes on-loan from Spanish La Liga outfit Levante but is almost certain to be bought permanently.

Simon scored five goals with five assists in equal measure to ensure Nantes ended the season in 13th position.

