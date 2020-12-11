Super Eagles Now 35th on FIFA Ranking

December 11, 2020 12

The Nigerian male national team, the Super Eagles have ranked 35th in the latest FIFA ranking.

The three time African champions garnered 1,474 points to share the fourth best African team position with the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the ranking.

The Super Eagles have played four matches in 2020, they drew three and lost one.

READ ALSO: Only Six States Can Pay New Minimum Wage – Kwara Gov

The top three African teams on the ranking are; Senegal, Tunisia and Algeria respectively.

NEW #FIFARANKING



🇧🇪 Belgium end a 3rd year on top 🥇

🇭🇺 Hungary 2020's biggest climbers 🧗



📈 In the final Ranking of 2020, we look at the big winners from a difficult and disrupted year in international football ⚽️



🔢👉 https://t.co/PP96OETqZc pic.twitter.com/oiPRmm5lvu — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 10, 2020

“A total of 1082 full internationals were played in 2019, the biggest number since the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking was introduced in 1993,” FIFA said.

“By contrast, just 352 matches took place in 2020. Not since 1987 (323 matches), have so few fixtures taken place in a calendar year.

“And while 2020 has certainly had major disruptions, Belgium still managed to claim the title of FIFA/Coca-Cola world Ranking Team of the Year for the third consecutive time.”

The ten top-ranked nations are: Belgium (1), France (2), Brazil (3), England (4), Portugal (5), Spain (6), Argentina (7), Uruguay (8), Mexico (9), Italy (10).

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World ranking will be published on February 18, 2021.