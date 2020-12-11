fbpx
Super Eagles Now 35th on FIFA Ranking

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTERSPORTS

Super Eagles Now 35th on FIFA Ranking

December 11, 2020012
Super Eagles Now 35th on FIFA Ranking

The Nigerian male national team, the Super Eagles have ranked 35th in the latest FIFA ranking.

The three time African champions garnered 1,474 points to share the fourth best African team position with the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the ranking.

The Super Eagles have played four matches in 2020, they drew three and lost one.

READ ALSO: Only Six States Can Pay New Minimum Wage – Kwara Gov

The top three African teams on the ranking are; Senegal, Tunisia and Algeria respectively.

“A total of 1082 full internationals were played in 2019, the biggest number since the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking was introduced in 1993,” FIFA said.

“By contrast, just 352 matches took place in 2020. Not since 1987 (323 matches), have so few fixtures taken place in a calendar year.

“And while 2020 has certainly had major disruptions, Belgium still managed to claim the title of FIFA/Coca-Cola world Ranking Team of the Year for the third consecutive time.”

The ten top-ranked nations are: Belgium (1), France (2), Brazil (3), England (4), Portugal (5), Spain (6), Argentina (7), Uruguay (8), Mexico (9), Italy (10).

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World ranking will be published on February 18, 2021.

Related tags :

About Author

Super Eagles Now 35th on FIFA Ranking
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

Buratai Says Nigerian Army is Professional Amid CNN's Lekki Tollgate Report COVERMANUFACTURINGNEWSLETTER
April 28, 2019065

Nigerian Army in Search of ₦1 billion Funding for its Vehicle Manufacturing Business

The  Chief of Army Staff, LT General Tukur Buratai mentioned that the Nigerian Army is sourcing the sum of one billion naira to support the Nigerian Army Vehicle Manufacturing Company for independent
Read More
Gold CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALCOVERNEWSLETTER
October 11, 2018037

Gold Closes Higher amid Decline in U.S. Stock Market

Gold futures settled with a modest gain on Wednesday, finding support from a drop in the U.S. stock market, though rising bond yields, which hovered near their steepest since 2011, limited the rise fo
Read More
COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
October 29, 20200284

US Reveals Reason For Not Backing Okonjo-Iweala for WTO DG Job

The United States has explained why it is against the election of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). In a statement issued by the office of the US
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon