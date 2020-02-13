Super Eagles Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi Injured Again

These are certainly not the best of times for Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

The Leicester City midfield enforcer has suffered another injury relapse to his knee.

Ndidi had surgery on an injured meniscus in January and returned to action just 13 days later, but has since struggled to shake off the effects of the operation.

This new development buttresses the argument by some critics, who believed the Nigerian was “rushed too quickly” by a desperate coach Brendan Rogers.

Consequently, he is now a serious doubt for the Foxes’ cracking match with tough-as-nails Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“He’s probably going to be doubtful for this game,” Rodgers said at his weekly press conference.

“He came back very quickly and played in the West Ham game and the Aston Villa game, but he’s had a little reaction to his operation.

“We’ll see how he is. I think he’ll be doubtful for this game, but hopefully okay for the following one [against Manchester City].”

For now, it is not clear if Leicester may play hard ball later in March when Ndidi is expected to feature for the Super Eagles in their 2021 AFCON qualifier clash with Sierra Leone.

This is because Leicester are poised to maintain their hopes of a top four finish – enabling a second appearance in the prestigious UEFA champions league next season.

Therefore, fans should not be surprised if coach Rogers develops ‘thick skin’ should Super Eagles gaffer Gernot Rohr includes Ndidi in has AFCON programme.

Source: VON