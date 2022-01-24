fbpx

Super Eagles Forfeits N153.7m Rewards From Otedola, Onyema

January 24, 20220210
Super Eagles have missed out their chances of claiming the N153.7 million combine reward promised to them by billionaires Femi Otedola and Allen Onyema.

In the late hours of Sunday, January 23, 2022, the Nigerian senior football team crashed out of the AFCON 2021 tournament after losing 0-1 to Tunisia.

The game, which saw the North Africans now advance to the competition’s quarter-finals, was controversial for many reasons, amongst which is poor officiating.

While noting that his players fought a good fight in the course of the game, Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen didn’t hide in his feelings, as he said, “We tried to come back after the Tunisia goal, and we chased the game. But then we got a red card.

“It was clear that the officiating wasn’t fair.”

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that prior to the game, the Nigerian football team had awaiting rewards from Otedola and Onyema, who promised them $250,000 (N103.7 million), and N50 million respectively, should they win the AFCON 2021 tournament.

Disclosing Otedola’s promised reward to the Super Eagles, Governor Godwin Emefiele of the central bank, staed: “has asked me to tell you that if you lift the trophy, he has the naira equivalent of $250, 000 for you as reward.”

Prior to Emefiele’s disclosure of the reward, Air Peace chief, Onyema had announced his intended donation. He said, “This is your time to play your part in cementing the unity of this nation, as Nigerians from North, South, East and West will celebrate in unison. Do us proud and when you come back with the cup, I’m going to give you N50 million.”

However, since the Super Eagles could not advance their run beyond the round of 16 match, it means that they’ve forfeited the rewards that they could have been appreciated with.

Super Eagles Defeats Cape Verde 2-1 In World Cup Qualifier

Meanwhile, following the Sunday match, Eguavoen announced that he has stepped down from his role as the Interim Manager of the Super Eagles.

Super Eagles Forfeits N153.7m Rewards From Otedola, Onyema
