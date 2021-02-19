Super Eagles Drop To 36th Position On FIFA Ranking

February 19, 2021 22

The Super Eagles of Nigeria slipped one spot on the FIFA World Ranking to 36th position, in the month of February.

The chart which was released Thursday saw Benin, the Super Eagles opponents in next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, improve from from 83 to 82.

Lesotho, who battle the Eagles on March 30, are ranked 143rd in the latest ranking.

Nigeria, three-time Africa Cup of Nations winners, however, remained unmoved in Africa as they retained their fifth position behind Senegal (20th in the world) and Tunisia (26th in the world).

READ ALSO: Serena Williams Reaches Semi-final Of Australian Open

AFCON champions Algeria are ranked third (31th in the world) and Morocco fourth (33rd in the world).

Meanwhile, Belgium remained top of the FIFA World Ranking while world champions France are second.

Brazil, England, Portugal, Spain, Argentina Uruguay, Mexico and Italy complete the top 10 list in that order.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on April 8.