Super Eagles Defeats Cape Verde 2-1 In World Cup Qualifier

September 8, 2021 84

Nigeria’s Super Eagles defeated their host, the Blue Sharks in a World Cup Qualifier game in Mindelo. The Super Eagles won the encounter 2-1, courtesy, goals from Victor Osimhen, and an own goal by Kenny Rocha Santos’which helped Nigeria come from behind to clinch the three points.

The Super Eagles have won their two matches in Group C of the World Cup qualifiers, giving the team the maximum six points and the top spot on the group’s table

The Super Eagles opened their scoring account in the 30th after trailing their host for eleven minutes following a Dylan Tavares goal in the 19th minute. The Eagles equalized as Victor Osimhen scored the leveler in the 30th minute and a back pass blunder by Kenny Santos which resulted in a goal in the 76th minute gave the Super Eagles their second victory three days. The Super Eagles next opponent is the Central African Republic, which is scheduled for next month.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Does Not Have A True Leader To Unify The Country, Says Okowa

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare has lauded the Super Eagles on their second consecutive victory in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

He also praised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for putting measures in place to ensure the team traveled in comfort.

“Congratulations to Nigeria, congratulations to all Nigerians and the Super Eagles. The team has made us proud once again,” Dare said.

“I salute everyone for the roles they played. The NFF ensured the team traveled in comfort and the coaches had to overcome a lot of setbacks owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the game, we had to dress only 19 players as against the 23 allowed by FIFA for World Cup qualifiers, added to this, we had to fight from a goal down to snatch all three points at stake.

“In spite of this victory, I will like to charge everyone that the journey to Qatar is still a long one. We must keep fighting and working hard until the World Cup ticket is firmly in our hands.”