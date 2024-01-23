Super Eagles Defeat Guinea-Bissau 1-0, Qualify For Round Of 16

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

Nigeria defeated Guinea-Bissau 1-0 on Monday thanks to an own goal by Opa Sangante in the first half, advancing the Super Eagles to the Africa Cup of Nations last 16.

Sangante decisively converted a Moses Simon cross into his own net in the 36th minute, feeling obligated to interfere with Victor Osimhen lurking behind him.

The Super Eagles now sit second in Group A with seven points, trailing Equatorial Guinea, who destroyed hosts Ivory Coast 4-0, and have a far higher goal differential.

Nigeria, who drew 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea in their first game, has since been efficient, if not spectacular, defeating the Ivorians 1-0 with a William Troost-Ekong penalty prior to this victory.

Jose Peseiro’s team will now stay in Abidjan for a last-16 tie on Saturday at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium against the runners-up in Group C, which will be Senegal, Guinea or Cameroon.

Nigeria’s domination had been sterile before the goal came, but they should have added to their lead after the break.

African player of the year Osimhen and substitute Zaidu Sanusi both had goals disallowed for offside in the second half, while Calvin Bassey had a penalty appeal turned down and Ola Aina blasted a good chance over.

Franculino Dju had a goal ruled out at the other end for Guinea-Bissau, who were already eliminated before this game and finish with three defeats.

Shock winners away to Nigeria in qualifying last March, they have still never won a game in 12 attempts across four appearances at the Cup of Nations itself.