Sunday Igboho Apprehended In Benin Republic

The torchbearer of the Yoruba nation agitation, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has been reportedly apprehended in the Benin Republic.

The Punch reports that Igboho was arrested by the security operatives of West African country while attempting to flee to Germany

“He was arrested in Cotonou while he tried to travel out on Monday night. His destination was Germany. The security forces in Benin Republic should repatriate him to Nigeria on Tuesday,” a source was quoted to have said.

BizWatch igeria recalls that on July, Sunday Igboho’s home, located in Ibadan, Oyo state was invaded by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The DSS raid on Sunday Igboho’s home came two days ahead of a planned rally by the Yoruba agitation mobilizer.

Two people were reported to have been killed in a shootout with the security operatives, while 12 aides were arrested. But Igboho escaped.

The DSS accused Igboho of holding a cache of weapons and subsequently declared him wanted.

After the raid, Igboho has been flying below the radar of the authorities.

The Federal Government claims Sunday Igboho was making arrangements to secure a fresh passport in order to facilitate his move to Germany.

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) had placed a notice for his arrest across Nigerian borders.