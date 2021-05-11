Summitech Commits To Digitisation Of Health Records

May 11, 2021 105

Summitech Computing Limited has reiterated its commitment to the digitisation of health records and improvement of hospital management through its technology solutions.

The CEO and Founder, Summitech Computing Limited, Adekunle Kunle-Hassan, while speaking during a virtual press conference disclosed plans to launch upgrades to its hospital management software, Indigo, in the coming weeks.

He described Indigo as a solution built with the aim of digitizing patient records, reducing patient wait time, improving hospital management of its inventory and payments, and access to comprehensive reports.

According to him, the upgrades will also come with an expansion programme to increase the reach of its services.

Kunle Hassan said, “To strengthen our health system and make it uncompromised, effective, and efficient, Summitech recognized the gap and introduced the first version of Indigo. The software is one that finds ways of trimming financial and human resource waste and make the system responsive to the real health needs of the people and enhance the hospital visit experience.

“Initial tests have proven the software to achieve a fully utilized and efficient hospital management system. This is currently used across 8 healthcare centers in Nigeria, including the largest eye clinic in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

The Chief Operating Officer, Summitech Computing Limited, Babatope Olosunde, explained that apart from the company’s positive healthcare footprint, it delivers an annual Quality Assurance training which provides a pathway for more young people to work in the tech industry.

Olosunde said, “We ensure that hospitals, developers, and other clients alike can look forward to a high standard of execution, speed, and great quality products.

“Our IT technical support goes beyond monitoring and maintaining computer systems and networks of our clients, we ensure that their businesses are transformed into profitable and data-driven organisations where collaborations and access to mission critical data is achieved.”