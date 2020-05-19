Sultan of Sokoto Urges Muslims in Sokoto To Observe Prayers At Approved Juma’at Mosque

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged Muslims across Sokoto to observe their two raka’at prayers at the official approved Juma’at mosque.

The Sultan made the development known shortly after a strategic meeting with 86 district Heads at his Palace in Sokoto.

He said the measure was part of efforts by the palace to curtail the spreads of COVID-19 in the State.

“The usual Eid prayer at the praying ground would not hold, rather the prayer could be done in various officially approved Juma’at mosques across the 23 local government areas in the state,” the Sultan explained.

Adherence to COVID-19 measures

The Religious head also advice people to ensure strict adherence to the underlying measures by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for the overall health benefit in the state.

The Sultan explained that the usual convergence on his palace at the open pavilion for cultural displays and greetings after observing Eid would not hold.

He commended the people for their courage and understanding which he said should be sustained for the state to be free of Coronavirus.

Source: VON