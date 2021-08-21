fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

Sultan Coronation Plan In Edo State Misunderstood, Says Shuwa Arabs Leader

August 21, 2021096
Sultan Coronation Plan In Edo State Misunderstood, Says Shuwa Arabs Leader

The leader of the Shuwa Arabs in Edo, Idris Adanno, has stated that the proposed coronation ceremony for him as the sultan of his people was misunderstood.

The announcement drew public backlash as people of the state viewed the plan as an attempt to turn the state into a sultanate.

Reacting to the development, the Edo government stated that the planned coronation, which was initially scheduled to take place on August 21, is a threat to peace and security in the state.

“Under the Edo State Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Law, it is an offence for anyone to proclaim himself, or allow himself to be proclaimed as the holder of any traditional title not recognised under the said law and/or without the approval of the appropriate authorities,” Osarodion Ogie, secretary to the state government, said in a statement on Thursday.

“The state government hereby wishes to assure all concerned that firm and decisive action will be taken to prevent the actualization of this illegal and sacrilegious act and that all persons found to have been involved in the conception and/or execution would face the full wrath of the law.”

Adanno in his reaction to the situation explained that the tribes from the north residing in Edo State are all under the Sarkin Hausawa, “but we all now have our individual sarkin like those of Kanuri, Nupe, and others”.

He expressed his loyalty to the Oba of Benin and announced a cancellation of the coronation.

READ ALSO: Buhari Reappoints Oloyede, JAMB Registrar, Others

He further tendered an apology, adding that he and his people are law-abiding.

“The whole issue was misunderstood because of the language used. In our Shuwa language, sultan is our own sarkin and we only wanted to celebrate my appointment as the head of Shuwa Arab in Benin, because we are the second-largest local ethnic group from the north,” Adanno said

“We are all under Sarkin Hausawa of Benin who gave us an introductory letter which we submitted before the governor of the state, the Oba of Benin, and the secretary to state government.

“We are all law-abiding citizens and under the laws of the state. We are also loyal to our royal father, the Oba of Benin, who is father to all of us. We apologise to the state government for the mix-up and as law-abiding citizens, we have also canceled all the activities we wanted to do as directed by the state government.”

The Shuwa Arabs hail from Borno state; Abba Kyari, late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, and Maryam, wife of Sani Abacha, late military head of state, are also Shuwa Arabs.

About Author

Sultan Coronation Plan In Edo State Misunderstood, Says Shuwa Arabs Leader
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Boko Haram COVERNEWS CLIPSSOCIETY
April 28, 20190512

Boko Haram Launches Assault on Army, Dozens Feared Killed

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Military denies terrorists assault on Biu, Konduga Bandits kill two in Kaduna communities, disrupt their burial Scores of soldiers were feared dead on Satur
Read More
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 21, 2021 BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER
April 1, 20210509

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 1, 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Good morning and welcome to another month, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, April 2021. Insurance Contributes Less Than 1
Read More
May 28, 20150106

NPS Confirms Riot In Zaria Prison, Says Situation Is Under Control

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the news of a riot in Zaria Central Prison in Kaduna State, the Nigerian Prisons Service has confirmed the report. The NPS however assured that th
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.