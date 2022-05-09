fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz OpportunityREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION

Sujimoto Unveils ‘Homewin’ Housing Promo

May 9, 20220233

Sujimoto, a real estate company, has launched a “Homewin” promotion with a variety of prizes for selected winners.

Subscribers can win a fully furnished house in Lekki worth N50 million, containing two new cars, 100 cellphones, 50 gas cookers, and 50 smart TV sets, according to a statement from the company.

There will also be 65 daily cash prize winners – N100 million in 100 days – and one monthly “Salary for Life” winner.

Speaking on the motivation behind the promo, the CEO and Group Managing Director, Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele, said: “Homewin is very personal to me because every day, I get calls from people going through different challenges in life. Everywhere I turn, there is someone going through a difficult time. Except we want to pretend about what is going on around us, it is obvious that poverty is increasing at an alarming rate in the country and the burden of responsibility is beginning to tell on so many Nigerian families.

“Homewin is a platform designed to empower Nigerians and help them escape the trenches to a place of wealth, with as little as N500. The promo is slated to run for 100 days and every ticket you buy, starting from the 1st of May, 2022, when we launch officially, qualifies you for the daily draw where you stand a chance to be amongst our 65 daily winners of cash prizes worth N1 million; monthly winner of Salary 4 Life – 100K every month for 10 months; and the grand finale prize of a fully furnished 3-bedroom home worth N50million; cash prizes and other consolation prizes.”

According to Ogundele, Homewin could be played via two channels, either by subscribing to be eligible for a bonus when the account is recharged with up to N10, 000 or by visiting www.playhome.com to start playing for the daily draws, monthly draws or the grand finale prize.

According to the statement, entry for the promo officially opened on May 1, 2022.

Linkage Assurance’s Q1 2020 Gross Premium Up By 16%
Related tags :

About Author

Sujimoto Unveils ‘Homewin’ Housing Promo
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]NEWSREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION
April 8, 20130253

Flooding: Imo State to Demolish Buildings

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Imo State Government has concluded arrangements to embark on massive demolition of buildings in the capital city, Owerri, as well as other areas that ar
Read More
Employees Of BUA Cement Receive N2bn Share Bonus Gift BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTERREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION
November 10, 202001372

Revealed: BUA Cement Also Received Border Access Like Dangote

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram BizWatch can report that BUA Cement has also received approval to export cement through the country’s borders. This is coming after it was revealed that Dan
Read More
September 11, 20130189

Lagos To Build 720-Unit Estate In Ikorodu

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, yesterday disclosed that his administration is planning to build new 720 housing units in Ikorodu Local Governm
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.