Sujimoto Unveils ‘Homewin’ Housing Promo

May 9, 2022 233

Sujimoto, a real estate company, has launched a “Homewin” promotion with a variety of prizes for selected winners.

Subscribers can win a fully furnished house in Lekki worth N50 million, containing two new cars, 100 cellphones, 50 gas cookers, and 50 smart TV sets, according to a statement from the company.

There will also be 65 daily cash prize winners – N100 million in 100 days – and one monthly “Salary for Life” winner.

Speaking on the motivation behind the promo, the CEO and Group Managing Director, Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele, said: “Homewin is very personal to me because every day, I get calls from people going through different challenges in life. Everywhere I turn, there is someone going through a difficult time. Except we want to pretend about what is going on around us, it is obvious that poverty is increasing at an alarming rate in the country and the burden of responsibility is beginning to tell on so many Nigerian families.

“Homewin is a platform designed to empower Nigerians and help them escape the trenches to a place of wealth, with as little as N500. The promo is slated to run for 100 days and every ticket you buy, starting from the 1st of May, 2022, when we launch officially, qualifies you for the daily draw where you stand a chance to be amongst our 65 daily winners of cash prizes worth N1 million; monthly winner of Salary 4 Life – 100K every month for 10 months; and the grand finale prize of a fully furnished 3-bedroom home worth N50million; cash prizes and other consolation prizes.”

According to Ogundele, Homewin could be played via two channels, either by subscribing to be eligible for a bonus when the account is recharged with up to N10, 000 or by visiting www.playhome.com to start playing for the daily draws, monthly draws or the grand finale prize.

According to the statement, entry for the promo officially opened on May 1, 2022.