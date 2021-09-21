fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERMANUFACTURINGNEWSLETTER

Sugar Master Plan Will Save Nigeria $700m Annually – Dangote

September 21, 2021053
Bottlenecks At Border Making Intra-Africa Trade Difficult, Says Dangote

The Chairman of the Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Aliko Dangote, says strict adherence to the National Sugar Master Plan will Nigeria between $600m and $700m annually.

A statement from the company revealed that Dangote said this when he received some businessmen on a visit to Dangote Sugar Refinery in Lagos.

He advised that the BIP scheme must be protected to help the Nigerian economy achieve the local manufacturing and job creation objectives.

“If the national sugar master plan is followed strictly and the players all follow the rules, the country will be better for it,” he said.

According to him, efforts are being made to impact positively on the host communities, saying his companies had expended billions of naira in states where their investments were located.

The General Manager for the BIP, Dangote Sugar, John Beverley, said when the factory was fully operational, it would have the capacity to crush 12,000 tonnes of cane per day, while 90 megawatts of power would be generated for both the company’s use and host communities.

About Author

Sugar Master Plan Will Save Nigeria $700m Annually – Dangote
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

November 21, 20130159

SON Urges Manufacturers to Embrace SONCAP Registration

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As a strategy to fighting the importation of substandard products in Nigeria, the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has urged manufacturers to embrace
Read More
Okonjo-Iweala: My life Came Under Threat For Saving Nigeria $3.6bn From Ghost Employees, Oil subsidy Scam COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
June 14, 20200328

Benin Backs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for WTO DG Job

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The nomination of Nigeria’s former Minister for Finance and former Managing Director of World Bank, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the Director General of the W
Read More
Tinubu's CSO COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWS BRIEFS
April 27, 20200176

Tinubu Reveals His CSO Died of COVID-19

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Lateef Raheem, the late chief security officer (CSO) to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had COVID-19, the media office of the former Lagos state governor has said. But T
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.