Sugar Master Plan Will Save Nigeria $700m Annually – Dangote

September 21, 2021 53

The Chairman of the Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Aliko Dangote, says strict adherence to the National Sugar Master Plan will Nigeria between $600m and $700m annually.

A statement from the company revealed that Dangote said this when he received some businessmen on a visit to Dangote Sugar Refinery in Lagos.

He advised that the BIP scheme must be protected to help the Nigerian economy achieve the local manufacturing and job creation objectives.

“If the national sugar master plan is followed strictly and the players all follow the rules, the country will be better for it,” he said.

According to him, efforts are being made to impact positively on the host communities, saying his companies had expended billions of naira in states where their investments were located.

The General Manager for the BIP, Dangote Sugar, John Beverley, said when the factory was fully operational, it would have the capacity to crush 12,000 tonnes of cane per day, while 90 megawatts of power would be generated for both the company’s use and host communities.