“Sufficient Fuel Supply Has Returned To Some States” – Buhari

March 17, 2022
President Muhammadu Buhari has apologised to Nigerians for the inconvenience caused by the prolonged shortage of petrol and other petroleum products.

The President made this plea on Wednesday via a statement by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity. He said his administration had successfully averted such a problem in its seven years in office.

“The administration knows the fuel shortage has placed a strain on Nigerian citizens and businesses, but relief is on the way. I especially apologise to all sections of the society for this,” said the President.

“The government is working round the clock to attend to this issue. An action plan agreed upon earlier this month is being implemented to address the scarcity. Working together with the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), this plan is now bearing fruit.

“Sufficient fuel supply has returned to a handful of states, with the queues at stations falling. In the coming days, we expect this to be the case across the rest of the country. Looking to the longer term, funds are being targeted toward keeping fuel availability affordable for the country.

“The international energy markets have surged drastically in recent months, the government will however ensure that consumers are protected against these price spikes.”

President Buhari revealed that he has received information that some people were not behaving properly at the depots, and among owners of petrol stations.

In this regard, he directed the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and the entire security apparatus of the nation to take strong action against those responsible.

