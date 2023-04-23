Sudan Crisis: NLC Blasts FG Over Delay In Evacuation

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has blasted the Federal Government for delaying the evacuation of Nigerian citizens stuck in Sudan amid a raging war between two main military factions.

The NLC said in a statement issued by its President, Joe Ajaero, on Saturday that no Nigerian should die in Sudan as a result of the Nigerian government’s incompetence.

The NLC also called the government’s “excuse that attempting to evacuate our nationals through the Airport is risky” unacceptable.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), stated that the authorities were encountering difficulties, particularly in airlifting Nigerian people from Sudan.

The NLC, on the other hand, stated that all measures must be considered, including the establishment of a safe corridor to neighboring countries to allow Nigerian residents safe transit and evacuation through the numerous land borders.

It also advised that “the government work out an arrangement with the international community to create a safe haven for all foreign nationals in the country to serve as a buffer to all foreign nationals against the vagaries of the War while peace efforts are being made or other safer methods of evacuation are developed.”

“Our concern is that while our government resorts to the usual lethargy and excuses, the lives of our nationals in Sudan already exposed to serious danger may begin to experience losses or injuries.

“We urge the federal government through the concerned agencies and Ministries to take urgent step to avoid death and injuries to our citizens in that country.

“Nigerians must not be allowed to die in Sudan because of negligence. No effort should be spared in ensuring their safety and ultimately evacuation to Nigeria if the War persists and escalates into a full blown war.

“It remains the duty of the government and we urge the federal government to make this happen unless they want to tell us that these lives are not as important as the lives of the children of those in authority and does not deserve to be protected?

“As we await a quick and positive action towards evacuating our citizens, we would want measures to be put in place to make their lives comfortable on arrival especially for those who own businesses in the Sudan and have suffered loss of businesses as a result.

“It does not make sense bringing them home without putting in place proper platforms to take care of their needs here,” NLC said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has formed a committee to work toward the rescue of Nigerian citizens who have become stuck in Sudan as a result of the country’s present upheaval.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the committee, which includes professional emergency responders and search and rescue experts, “will constantly evaluate the situation and seek the safest way to evacuate Nigerian citizens, even if it means passing through a neighboring country like Sudan.”