fbpx
Subsidy Payment Gulps NNPC Revenue, Threatens FAAC Allocation

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Subsidy Payment Gulps NNPC Revenue, Threatens FAAC Allocation

April 29, 2021082
Subsidy Payment Gulps NNPC Revenue, Threatens FAAC Allocation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has informed the accountant-general of the federation that its monthly remittance to the Federation Accounts Allocation committee (FAAC) for May will likely be zero.

The corporation said this in a letter seen by TheCable on Tuesday, that N111.96 billion would be deducted from April 2021 oil and gas revenue that was meant to be remitted to the account in May.

The deduction, according to the regulator, become necessary to ensure the continuous supply of petroleum products to the nation and guarantee energy security.

“The Accountant General of the Federation is kindly invited to note that the average landing costs for Premium Motor Spirit for the month of March 2021 was N184 per litre against the subsisting ex-coastal price of N128 per litre, which has remained constant notwithstanding the changes in the macroeconomic variables affecting petroleum products pricing,” the letter read.

“As the discussions between gGovernment and the Labour are yet to be concluded, NNPC recorded a value shortfall of N111.966,456,903.74 in February 2021 as a result of the difference highlighted above. Accordingly, a projection of remittance to the federation for the next three months is presented in the attached schedule.”

READ ALSO: Nigerian Politicians Own Properties Worth $400 million In The UK – Report

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, had lamented last month about the burden of paying for subsidy on imported petrol which amounted to between N100 billion and N120 billion on monthly basis.

According to Kyari, NNPC absorbs the cost differential which is recorded in its financial books

He added that while the actual cost of importation and handling charges amounts to N234 per litre, the government is selling the product at N162 per litre to marketers.

There has been concern over shortfall in the FAAC revenue for the three tiers of government, with Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, alleging that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of printing N60 billion to augment the March allocation.

Meanwhile, Obaseki’s claim was refuted by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, while the Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, demanded a repayment of a loan given to state governors in 2017.

The zero remittance from NNPC will affect the monthly allocation to states for the coming months, which may make them unable to meet their statutory obligations such as payment of salaries to workers in their respective states.

Related tags :

About Author

Subsidy Payment Gulps NNPC Revenue, Threatens FAAC Allocation
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigeria Imports 58% Cooking Gas From Equatorial Guinea, Others COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
March 17, 20210583

Finance Act Restricts Gas Utilization Incentives To Specific Operations

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian Companies can only obtain gas utilisation incentives for specific operations and not for the whole company. This amendment is contained in the Fina
Read More
September 22, 2014063

Report: Made-in-Aba Shoe Daily Export Hits 1million Pairs

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The President of the Abia Think Tank Association, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, has announced that the Aba shoe industry project in South-East Nigeria is heading for
Read More
CAMA 2020 COVERNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES
June 11, 20200185

Buhari Directs NPA to Abide by Lease Agreement with LADOL

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to comply with the federal government’s approval of a 25-year lease agreement wit
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.