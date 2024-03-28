Subscribers Urge Extension as Deadline Looms for SIM-NIN Linkage

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

Telecommunications subscribers in Nigeria are calling for an extension of the deadline set for the disconnection of telephone lines not linked to National Identification Numbers (NIN), beyond the impending Friday, March 29, 2024.

The National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) highlighted challenges faced by subscribers in linking their SIM cards to NINs, citing difficulties encountered during the registration process and uploading of data onto the National Identity Management Commission’s (NIMC) server.

President of NATCOMS, Adeolu Ogunbanjo, expressed concerns over incomplete registrations due to lapses by telecom agents during the registration process, leading to unverifiable data. Ogunbanjo emphasized the importance of addressing technical issues hindering the timely completion of the registration process, particularly network difficulties encountered during data upload to NIMC’s server.

Despite requests for an extension, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has maintained the deadline for the next phase of disconnection, following the initial phase on February 28, 2024, which saw approximately 40 million lines barred due to non-compliance.

NIMC’s enrollment figures as of December 31, 2023, revealed over 104.16 million unique records, with about 530,345 Nigerians in the Diaspora obtaining NINs.

In response to concerns about technical glitches, NIMC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, clarified that the commission’s server has remained operational, refuting reports suggesting otherwise. Adegoke assured that NIMC’s services are fully functional and accessible to all users.

He outlined the process for subscribers to link their NINs to their SIM cards, emphasizing the need for individuals to complete the verification process through their respective telecom providers.

As the deadline approaches, subscribers continue to advocate for an extension, urging regulatory authorities to address challenges faced during the registration process to ensure a smooth transition for all stakeholders involved.