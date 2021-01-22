fbpx
Subscribers’ Group Fears Risk Of Coronavirus Spread At NIMC Centres

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]COVERCOVID-19 NewsIT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER

Subscribers’ Group Fears Risk Of Coronavirus Spread At NIMC Centres

January 22, 2021024
Pantami Creates NIN Enrolment Centre For Diplomats

Telecom subscribers under the aegis of Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers, ATCIS , have expressed concern over the possible spread of coronavirus at National Identity Management Commission centres across the country.

The National President, Association of Telephone, Cable TV & Internet Subscribers of Nigeria, Adesina Bilesanmi, in a statement on Friday condemned how the government had exposed Nigerians to the disease in a bid to get them to register for the National Identity Number.

He said the safety and lives of Nigerians were important at a time when there is growing number cases of coronavirus pandemic in the country and loss of lives to the disease on a daily basis.

He stated, “ATCIS has observed from its visitations to different state centres of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) that the centres have become a breeding ground to COVID-19.

“At a time when people are encouraged to stay at home and stay safe; when social distance has been acknowledged as the most potent prevention of the spread of the virus, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy has thrown caution to the wind by forcing the subscribers to fight for their SIM cards, while in the process getting their lives endangered.”

READ ALSO: Telcos Gets Extension For NIN-SIM Integration

He urged the government to stop exposing Nigerian subscribers to what could trigger a disaster beyond the control of the authorities.

He called on the government to relax the deadline and extending it by another six months.

Bilesanmi said, “More importantly, we expect the government to do better and abolish the fear around NIN-SIM harmonization by extending the deadline as recommended to avoid losing the gains of the exercise to a possible explosion in coronavirus cases.”

Related tags :

About Author

Subscribers’ Group Fears Risk Of Coronavirus Spread At NIMC Centres
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

June 26, 2014030

MANUFACTURING JOBS | R&D Assistant Manager N&H at Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unilever Nigeria Plc is recruiting to fill the below position: Job Title: R&D Assistant Manager N&H Job Number: 14000BNU Location: Nigeria-Lagos State-Lagos-Oregun Job Description Unilever Nig
Read More
Diamond Bank BANKING & FINANCECOVER
November 3, 2017049

Diamond Bank to Sell its West African Banking Operations to Focus on Nigeria

Diamond Bank Plc (“Diamond Bank”) – Nigeria’s fastest growing retail bank – is selling its West African banking operations in order to focus on Nigeria’s significant retail banking opportunity. Diamon
Read More
November 6, 2013029

BMW Records 6% To $2.09b Profit Decline On Tech Costs

German automobile manufacturer,BMW has said third-quarter operating profit at its automotive division fell more than expected due to the cost of new technology and price discounts in core European mar
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon